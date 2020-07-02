Huge acceleration of clean energy innovation needed to meet net zero target: IEA

LONDON: A global goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 will not be met without a huge acceleration in clean energy innovation, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday.
The 2015 Paris Agreement set a target to curb global warming and reach net zero emissions in the second half of the century.
In a special report, the IEA analysed more than 400 clean energy technologies and said that although renewable technologies in use now can deliver a large amount of emissions reductions, they are not enough on their own.
It found that there are currently few technologies available for reducing emissions to zero in sectors such as shipping, trucking, aviation and heavy industries.
“Without decarbonising the transport sector there is no chance whatsoever of meeting climate targets,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol told Reuters.
“Around half of emissions reductions that are needed still require major innovation of clean technologies. Whatever we do with renewables will not be enough on their own and it will be all but impossible to meet net zero by 2050,” he added.
The four most critical clean technologies needing innovation are battery technologies, carbon capture and storage, bioenergy and low-carbon hydrogen, which are currently mostly in the development phase and/or costly.
Global CO2 emissions are expected to be 8% lower this year than in 2019 – their lowest level since 2010 – as energy demand has slumped due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they are likely to rebound as economies recover unless action is taken.
Although there are likely to be less funds available for bringing new technologies to market right now, economic recovery plans being developed by a range of countries provide an opportunity for governments to support clean energy technology progress, the IEA said.
KATHMANDU: US leadership is considering a new approach -- pool testing -- to efficiently include a large number of people for Covid-19 screening in the country. The new approach is also known as batch testing in which swab samples are tested in batches instead of running them one by one. The t Read More...
JHAPA, JUNE 30 With the onset of monsoon, locals of Dolobasti village located beyond the Mechi River have been left in a lurch due to lack of bridge over the river in Jhapa. Dolobasti, home to 300 families in Ward 3 of Bhadrapur Municipality is located beyond the Mechi River. Indigenous peo Read More...
KATHMANDU: NASA is broadcasting live International Space Station (ISS) expedition on a SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, being performed by NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and Robert Behnken today, at 10:00 UTC (6:00 am EDT/ 3:45 pm in Nepal). The astronauts are scheduled to depart the ISS’s Quest airlock Read More...
Nineteen people were killed and six injured on Tuesday in an explosion at a medical clinic in the north of the Iranian capital Tehran, the official IRIB news agency reported, quoting state officials. A gas leak caused the blast, Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi told state television. Read More...
POKHARA: Gandaki Province is fast approaching the 1000 mark with 28 additional cases of the coronavirus infection being detected today. The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu, Pokhara Health Science Academy, Pokhara and Bh Read More...
GENOA: Juventus secured a 3-1 win at lowly Genoa on Tuesday to stay four points clear at the top of Serie A thanks to a solo goal by Paulo Dybala, a long-range rocket from Cristiano Ronaldo and an exquisite curling shot by Douglas Costa. Genoa held out defiantly until halftime with goalkeepe Read More...
LONDON: Britain's house prices fell in annual terms for the first time since 2012 in June as the country reeled from the coronavirus shock to the economy, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday. Nationwide said its measure of house prices fell by 0.1% compared with June of las Read More...
New Hong Kong security law comes into force Hundreds defy police ban to protest new law Suspects arrested by Chinese agents may face mainland trial Pro-Beijing politicians welcome city's 'second return' BEIJING/HONG KONG: Hong Kong police moved swiftly on Wednesday against protesters Read More...