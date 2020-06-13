Temperature spike: Earth ties record high heat May reading

Earth’s temperature spiked to tie a record high for May, US meteorologists reported Friday.
Last month the global average temperature was 60.3 degrees (15.7 degrees Celsius), tying 2016 for the hottest May in 141 years of record-keeping, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
That’s 1.7 degrees (nearly 1 degree Celsius) higher than the 20th century average for Earth.
Temperature on land set a heat record, while ocean temperatures ranked second.
Parts of Africa, Asia, western Europe, South and Central America had record warmth.
“We continue to warm on the long term and in any given month we’re likely to be knocking on the door, close to a record in the era that we’re in,” NOAA climate monitoring chief Deke Arndt said.
The last seven Mays, from 2014 to 2020, have been the seven warmest Mays on record.
This past spring was the second hottest on record, behind 2016. And this year so far is the second hottest five-month start of a year.
Arndt said it’s highly likely that 2020 will be one of the two hottest years since 1880.
LOS ANGELES: Country music group Lady Antebellum on Thursday changed its name to Lady A, saying it regretted its blindspot over the name's association with a time of slavery in the United States. The trio, one of the most successful in country music, said in an open letter that they took the Read More...
KATHMANDU: The high-level probe committee formed to investigate Rukum West's Chaurjahari incident will pursue close investigation from Sunday. In the incident, six youths of Jajarkot district were killed after Nawaraj BK of Bheri Municipality-4 in Jajarkot had gone to see his girlfriend in Soti, Read More...
KATHMANDU: The coronavirus pandemic is likely to push millions more children across the globe into child labour, UNICEF and International Labour Organisation have raised an alarm. Child labour decreased by 94 million since 2000, but that significant strides of two decades have the real risk of b Read More...
NEW DELHI: When Raj Singh's 70-year-old mother died from the coronavirus in India's capital, he took comfort in the prospect of a proper cremation, the funeral rite that Hindus believe releases the soul from the cycle of rebirth. But instead of chanting sacred Vedic hymns and sprinkling holy wate Read More...
NEW YORK: The title of Norah Jones’ new album, “Pick Me Up Off the Floor,” has two chief meanings. After spending two years recording one-off monthly sessions, the piano-playing jazz-pop singer realized she had enough great songs piled up. “I didn’t know what was happening with them. I wa Read More...
DAMAULI: Youths on Friday gathered in Damauli to peacefully protest the inaction and incompetence of government in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Youths gathered in the streets of Damauli demanding 100 percent PCR test following the failure of RDT testing in containing the virus sprea Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 11 As the government has eased its lockdown modality, the Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON) and Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) are now preparing to reopen the share market. To stop the spread of the coronavirus, the government had imposed the lockdown from March 24 and extended i Read More...
BEIJING: Protesters in Hong Kong got its government to withdraw extradition legislation last year, but now they're getting a more dreaded national security law. And the message from Beijing is: Protest is futile. One year ago Friday, protesters took over streets and blocked the legislature, preve Read More...