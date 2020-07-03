Get Fit: Looking to restart your coronavirus-stalled workout regimen?

Kathmandu, July 3
After staying home for months during the lockdown, you will require to exercise caution as you get back to your work and workout routines. The one thing anyone of us must never forget is that COVID-19 is still a part of the ecosystem, and getting yourself exposed unnecessarily is not wise at all.
Please continue to maintain the hygiene and safety protocols even though it may often seem cumbersome and unnecessary.
Talking specifically about exercise, some of us have remained active and worked hard on our fitness and health, while many of us have remained sedentary or inconsistent in exercise.
If you are part of the latter group, I would suggest that you take things slowly and rev up your workouts in a planned way. Start with 50 percent of volume and intensity of what you were doing prior to the lockdown and gradually work your way up.
After the first week, you should be working out at 75% and in three weeks, you should be at the level you left off pre lockdown.
A few things you should keep in mind during these times:
AT THE GYM
OUTDOORS
Your physical fitness is incomplete without proper attention to your nutrition and mental wellbeing.
Eat fresh and home cooked meals only, stay hydrated, and spend at least 10 minutes at the beginning and end of your day on meditation or simply quiet time with yourself.
Stressing over what you cannot control is neither good for your mind or your body, things may seem a little difficult as we readjust and readapt to the post COVID-19 world, but focusing on the positives and looking after and honouring our bodies will help make life simpler and better.
Sandesh P Limbu is a Kathmandu-based fitness guru and life coach who specialises in combining modern training techniques with spirituality. He operates his own gym chain Rage Fitness.
