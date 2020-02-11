Gym culture: From luxury to lifestyle

Aashish Chaudhary

“Gym culture which was sought after as luxury has now become a lifestyle,” shares Biraj Bista, co-owner of Hardik Fitness Club.

Hardik Fitness Club boasts of a long history as the Gym currently in operation at Pulchowk was established in 1997. Ever since its establishment, the facility has been dedicated to providing top-notch services to its customers. Initially, the Gym was stationed at Jhamsikhel which in February of 2019 made a shift to Pulchowk into a newly constructed building designated solely to facilitate the activities of the fitness club.

The newly constructed building that is alluring for its architectural build-up stands four storeys tall and is solely designated to facilitate gymming activities as well provide services such as spa and sauna. The complex also has two swimming pools currently under construction, a cafe, a juice counter and a spa boutique.

One of the many things that makes Hardik a sure shot option for fitness freaks is the fact that the complex also holds parking facilities, management of which can otherwise be a nightmare for valley denizens.

The club with more than 10,000 square feet space has a capacity to engage 100 members at a time. Each floor in the fitness club has been dedicated to support specific workout purpose.

The ground floor has free weights and includes separate sections for dumbbells and barbells.

First floor has numerous cardiovascular machines like treadmills, elliptical cross trainers, rowing machine, stepper, recumbent bike, and exercise bike. It comes with a view of the swimming pool. The floor also has a dry sauna and steam room.

The third-floor hosts the latest series of resistance machines. For Crossfit enthusiasts, this floor also entertains a sled, and tires to improve strength and stamina, battle rope for lean mass, and TRX for balance and core stability.

The floors have been carpeted with artificial green grass turfs, in an attempt to give the facility a rather fresh appeal. The top floor has an air-conditioned, spacious hall that is designated for group activities.

Varun Rana, an architect by profession and owner of Babar Mahal Revisited, appreciates the fact that the new building has been adapted for its purpose, which is a huge plus since most of the gyms that are built in commercial spaces have problems in lack of spacious setting. “This fitness club comes close to international gym setups. The primary thing is that the structure is designated for the activities of a fitness club; that helps a lot,” he added.

Mandir Rana, co-owner of the fitness station stated, “More than an investment, we wanted to offer something different to our clients and people around, in that they could afford quality health and fitness services in this area, which was our primary motive when we began.

“Thanks to the pollution in Kathmandu because of which people don’t want to go out and run, they rather opt for indoor fitness activities. That, otherwise, would have been the best way to stay fit,” said Rana, adding some humour to the conversation.

Another feature of the fitness club that makes it all the more alluring is the schedule that it offers. The gym operates in two shifts — 5:00 am to 11:00 pm in the morning and 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm in the evening — an added convenience to the customers which guarantees value for money.

Barun Khadka, Executive Director of GEMS School, and a member of Hardik since 2008 says, “The place offers bang for the buck. Quality of service is guaranteed for the price we are paying.”

Shyam Shrestha, a body builder for almost three decades, has been working as a trainer with Hardik for 23 years. Shrestha, a decorated athlete, claims that tailored services are provided to the clients according to their requirements, irrespective of one’s motive behind gymming.

Suraj Joshi, a real estate developer by profession, also the owner of SB furniture, who has been working out at Hardik close to its inception, says that Hardik actually caters to its customers’ requirements and him investing in his health has been the best decision ever.

Mandir Rana and Biraj Bista, who were school friends before business partners, partnered up about eight years ago to take forward the legacy of fitness club which had already penetrated the fitness market with its services. And today, with the fanfare that the fitness station has attained — be it for its physical setup, or the effort and enthusiasm of the partners for its management, or a pool of experts that run the facility — the legacy is reaching even newer heights.

