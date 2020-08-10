THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The South Asian Association for Gastronomy (SAAG) has launched a campaign to ‘Savestreetfood’ across India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, among others, in a bid to save food vendors affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

SAAG, comprising of hospitality industry professionals, food scholars and policy influencers from South Asian nations, believe in promoting regional unity through culinary diversity with an annual platform called ‘The Food For Thought Fest.”

Shaguni Singh Shakya, Executive Director of Kathmandu Guest House will lead the Nepal Campaign in Kathmandu. “It’s high time we make an effort to promote our food heritage through the real tastes of the streets,” Shakya said referring to street food being popular among tourists in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Tourists visiting our region dare not taste street food fearing hygiene that could lead to health issues,” Shakya lamented.

If we had certification of street food vendors that follow safety and hygiene protocols, it would be a boost to promote local food among tourists.

Maneesh Baheti, Director and Co-Founder of SAAG said, “Our campaign hopes to offer a safe passage for street food vendors though these troubled times, till the government steps in.”

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook