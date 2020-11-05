AstraZeneca’s drugs pipeline progresses as COVID vaccine data awaited

AstraZeneca, the British drugmaker working on one of the world’s leading COVID-19 vaccine hopefuls, reported progress in its pipeline of other medicines on Thursday as it posted a mixed set of third-quarter results.
The company also echoed comments from its partners at Oxford university, who said on Wednesday data from a late-stage study of the potential COVID-19 vaccine should land this year.
AstraZeneca/Oxford are racing with Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and others to publish the first detailed results from large COVID-19 vaccine trials. A vaccine is seen as the world’s best bet for beating a pandemic that has led to more than 1.2 million deaths, roiled economies and disrupted billions of lives.
AstraZeneca has scored billions in funding and signed multiple deals to supply over three billion doses to countries around the world. However, a UK official said on Wednesday the delivery timetable for shots had slipped.
While working on the vaccine, AstraZeneca is also making progress on its pipeline of other drugs.
On Thursday, the company said two of its main drugs – cancer treatment Lynparza and diabetes medicine Forxiga – had been approved for wider use in Europe.
For the third quarter, product sales of $6.52 billion were ahead of a company-compiled consensus of $6.50 billion. The number excluded payments from collaborations.
“We made encouraging headway in the quarter, despite the ongoing disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot said.
However, the company reported core earnings of 94 cents per share for the three months ended Sept. 30, lower than analysts’ expectations of 98 cents.
Research and development costs jumped 11% to $1.5 billion, as more projects moved into the final stage of testing on humans – typically the most expensive.
In eight years at the helm here, Soriot has driven a change in AstraZeneca’s fortunes by betting on newer products and investing in research, putting the company on the global stage.
The company said it still expected total revenue in 2020 to increase by a high single-digit to a low double-digit percentage and core earnings per share to increase by a mid- to high-teens percentage.
Total revenue growth slowed to 3% from 11% in the third quarter as last year’s number was boosted by $200 million in milestone payments.
WASHINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday predicted a US election win over President Donald Trump after pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin, while the Republican incumbent sought to offset a narrowing path to re-election with lawsuits and demands for a recount. Victories in those Midwes Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Sixteen doctors working in Bir Hospital emergency submitted resignation from their positions today. They handed over their resignation to Hospital Director Kedar Century after the hospital management failed to fulfil their demands. The doctors put in their papers after ta Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said today he would not resign from his post for which he was elected by the people. Inaugurating Manmohan Centre Annex Building at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital here today, Oli discarded the talk of his resignation in media as rumour Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 A report on Rapid Gender Assessment, recently released by the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, in collaboration with non-government organisations, including UN Women, has made recommendations to the government to address the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable g Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Minister for Education, Science and Technology Girirajmani Pokharel has underscored the need to make optimum use of science and technology and link education with skill and productivity. Addressing a virtual dialogue organised by the Education Policy and Practice Centre h Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Traffic management in Kathmandu valley has been complicated by narrow roads and increasing pressure of vehicles. A delay in construction of corridor roads and other roads; garage, gas station and workshop being operated on the sides of roads and lack of parking lots and o Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Tribhuvan University has made necessary arrangements for students to take their exams from exam centres convenient to them. The university is going to conduct examinations that were suspended due to the lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus from the fourth we Read More...