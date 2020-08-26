Australian coronavirus antibody therapy aims for trial in early 2021

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE: Australian researchers hope to start human trials of a coronavirus antibody therapy in early 2021, while a large-scale trial of a vaccine could begin by the end of this year, scientists said on Wednesday.
The research targets came as the country’s virus hotspot, Victoria state, recorded its second-most deadly day of the pandemic with 24 deaths. Just 149 new cases were reported, well down from daily rises of more than 700 about three weeks ago.
Melbourne’s Walter and Eliza Hall Institute has made good progress in identifying the most potent antibodies that could neutralise the spike protein on the virus that causes COVID-19, stopping it from being able to enter human cells, researcher Wai-Hong Tam said.
Antibody therapies would be most useful for the elderly and people with weakened immune systems, she said.
Almost 64% of Australia’s 549 deaths from COVID-19 have occurred among residents of aged-care homes, mostly in Victoria.
“If we’re very hopeful, we are looking at clinical trials early next year,” Tam told reporters.
Separately, the University of Queensland said its scientists had reported to the International Society for Vaccines that their “molecular clamp” vaccine had been found to be effective in hamsters and could be manufactured at scale.
Assuming the team’s ongoing phase 1 clinical trial shows adequate safety and immune responses, its partner, CSL Ltd, could start a large-scale study before the end of this year, UQ project co-leader Keith Chappell said.
The “molecular clamp” technology adds a gene to viral proteins to stabilise them and trick the body into thinking it is seeing a live virus so it makes antibodies against it.
With new cases declining, Victoria’s government has come under fire for seeking to extend a state of emergency by another year. Premier Daniel Andrews said the government needed the legal certainty to be able to set restrictions, which would be the “lightest touch possible” while the economy reopens.
“The opening up process and the repair work will not be quick. It will take time,” Andrews told reporters.
To help the national economic recovery, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a A$1 billion ($719 million) investment to boost the defence industry.
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 25 Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as 150 medical officers working at various hospitals in Birgunj resigned en masse on Monday after the concerned authorities failed to address their 5-point demand at the end of a seven-day ultimatum. "We have decided to stop going to hospital from tomorrow as the concerned au Read More...
KATHMANDU: A 20-year-old woman, who had tested positive for COVID-19, gave birth to a baby at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institutes of Health Sciences (BPKIHS, on Monday. The baby was delivered at the hospital's Covid-19 special unit. According to the hospital's spokesperson Dr Nidesh Sapkota Read More...
DADELDHURA, AUGUST 24 Technicians are busy testing swab samples in the newly acquired PCR machine in Dadeldhura of Sudurpaschim Province. Lab in-charge in Dadeldhura Hospital Ishwori Bhusal said the swab samples were collected not only from the seven hilly districts of Sudurpaschim, but from K Read More...
Andy Murray claimed the biggest win of his comeback and a place in the last 16 of the Western and Southern Open on Monday by taking out self-destructing fifth seed Alexander Zverev 6-3 3-6 7-5. Murray offered hope he was on the right track after his injury woes with a tidy first-round win over Fr Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 24 Traders in the valley have raised the price of vegetables in recent days citing low and production and disruption in supply. Generally, August and September are considered a lean period for vegetable production and every year vegetable prices increase during these months. Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 24 Thousands of micro, small, and medium enterprises, and millions of farmers across Asia and the Pacific stand to benefit from the first phase of COVID-19 crisis response funding from International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. As the pandemic Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 24 More than 90 per cent of the victims of the 2015 earthquake have already rebuilt their houses while a few are still reconstructing their houses. Speaking during the opening session of the National Symposium on Nepal’s Reconstruction (NSNR) organised by Nepal Reconstruction Read More...