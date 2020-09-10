British researchers design death risk tool for COVID-19 patients

LONDON: British scientists have developed a four-level scoring model for predicting the death risk of patients hospitalised with COVID-19, saying it should help doctors quickly decide on the best care for each patient.
The tool, detailed in research published in the BMJ medical journal on Wednesday, helps doctors put patients into one of four COVID-19 risk groups – from low, to intermediate, high, or very high risk of death.
With hospitals around the world facing waves of patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, doctors have said they need quicker and more accurate risk prediction tools to swiftly identify those patients at highest risk of dying and help get them targeted treatment.
The new model – called the 4C (Coronavirus Clinical Characterisation Consortium) Mortality Score – uses data such as age, sex, underlying conditions, breathing and blood oxygen levels. Study results showed it was able to more accurately predict risk than 15 comparable models, the researchers said, and it was also more useful in clinical decision-making.
“This will prove important in helping guide doctors to optimally care for the sickest of patients,” said Ewen Harrison, a professor of surgery and data science at Edinburgh University who co-led the research and presented it at a briefing.
Using the various data input, the risk calculator gives scores ranging from 0 to 21 points, he said. Patients with a score of 15 or more had a 62% mortality risk compared with 1% for those scoring 3 or lower.
The researchers said patients with a low 4C Mortality Score might not need to be admitted to hospital, while those in medium and higher risk groups could be expedited for more aggressive treatment, including steroid drugs and being admitted to critical care units if necessary.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s coronavirus tally advanced to 49,219 as 1081 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Almost a thousand people were discharged upon recovery in the past day. As many as 918 people tested negative for the infection as per the Ministry’s latest data. So far, 33,882 Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 464 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday. Of the total new cases, 394 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 34 and 36 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. T Read More...
RAUTAHAT: As many as 20 police personnel including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) have been reported to be infected by novel coronavirus in Rautahat district. The DSP, two inspectors and 17 other police personnel at Chandrapur-based Area Police Office (APO) tested positive for COVID-19. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 799,341 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Six people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 312. Three females and three males lost their lives due to the infection as per the Health Ministry’s latest update. Read Also: 1081 new cases reporte Read More...
BRASILIA: Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest worsened in the first week of September and are increasingly spreading into areas of untouched forest, satellite data showed as of Wednesday, after the number of fires likely reached a 10-year high in August. Brazil reported 8,373 fires in its porti Read More...
Shops selling non-essential stuff can open three days a week Odd-even rule back Groceries can open for two hours in evening as well Public vehicles can ply KATHMANDU: District administration offices of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur today extended the ongoing prohibitory orders Read More...
KATHMANDU: Netflix has announced its first K-pop documentary on the immensely successful South Korean girl group BLACKPINK. According to Soompi, the documentary, BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky is directed by Caroline Suh of the cooking documentary series Salt Fat Acid Heat and will be unveiled o Read More...