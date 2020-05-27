Can COVID-19 spread through banknotes and coins? Here is what the WHO says

Kathmandu, May 27
If restrictions lift slowly in Nepal, cash transactions will increase. Here is how to protect yourself
The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is currently no evidence to confirm or disprove that COVID-19 can be transmitted through coins or banknotes.
However, it warns that respiratory droplets expelled from an infected person can contaminate and persist on surfaces.
The WHO recommends these precautions:
Many central banks now routinely disinfect currency notes and coins with ultraviolet rays and hold them for two weeks before releasing them back into circulation.
WHO: PREVENTING COVID-19 WHILE HANDLING BANKNOTES AND COINS
