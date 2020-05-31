Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

HONG KONG: A Chinese-made coronavirus vaccine could be ready for market as early as the end of this year, China’s State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) said in a social media post.
In trials, more than 2,000 people have received vaccines developed by the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and the Beijing Institute of Biological Products. A vaccine could be ready for the market as early as the end of this year or early 2021, according to the May 29 post on Chinese social media platform WeChat.
Vaccines from the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products and the Beijing Institute of Biological Products had entered Phase II clinical trials. Both groups are affiliated with state-owned pharmaceutical group Sinopharm, whose management is overseen by SASAC.
The Beijing Institute of Biological Products’ production line will have an annual manufacturing capacity of 100 million to 120 million doses, according to the article.
China has five coronavirus vaccines in human trials. Neither company could be reached for comment on Saturday evening.
