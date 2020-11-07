Common cold antibodies hold clues to COVID-19 behavior; lung scans speed COVID-19 diagnosis in stroke patients

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
Common cold antibodies yield clues to COVID-19 behavior
Among people who were never infected with the new coronavirus, a few adults – and many children – may have antibodies that can neutralize the virus, researchers reported on Friday in Science. Among 302 such adults, 16 (5.3%) had antibodies, likely generated during infections with “common cold” coronaviruses, that reacted to a specific region of the spike protein on the new virus called the S2 subunit. Among 48 children and adolescents, 21 (43.8%) had these antibodies. In test tube experiments, blood serum from both older and younger uninfected individuals with cross-reactive antibodies could neutralize the new coronavirus. That was not the case with serum from study participants who lacked these antibodies. “Together, these findings may help explain higher COVID-19 susceptibility in older people and provide insight into whether pre-established immunity to seasonal coronaviruses offers protection against SARS-CoV-2,” the publishers of the journal said in a statement. The findings also suggest that targeting the S2 subunit on the coronavirus spike protein might be thebasis for a drug or vaccine that works on multiple types of coronavirus. (bit.ly/3evCSFB)
Lung CT speeds COVID-19 diagnosis in stroke patients
In emergency-room patients with stroke, lung imaging studies can help detect COVID-19 before results of nasal and throat swab tests come back, researchers say. Stroke can be a sign of COVID-19, but swab results can take days to become available. At three New York City hospitals in March and April, doctors ordered computed tomography angiograms (CTA) on 57 stroke patients within 24 hours of hospital admission, to look for COVID-19-related pneumonia. Thirty patients turned out to have COVID-19, based on their nasal swab results. But the CTA scans, in combination with patients’ symptoms like cough and shortness of breath, allowed for the diagnosis of COVID-19 with 83% accuracy before the swab test results were received. Screening stroke patients for possible COVID-19 based only on symptoms is unreliable, because they may not have symptoms or they might not be able to speak, the researchers point out in their report in the American Heart Association journal Stroke. “Early diagnosis via CT scans has helped our center protect other patients and staff through early isolation, and it has also allowed us to start early supportive care for those suspected of having stroke who are COVID-19 positive,” coauthor Dr. Charles Esenwa of the Montefiore Medical Center said in a news release. (bit.ly/3pbSCCH)
New coronavirus sneaks out of cells “with the trash”
The new coronavirus uses a surprising pathway to exit infected cells and go on to infect others, researchers have discovered. It hijacks a cell structure called the lysosome, which is normally where cellular trash goes to be destroyed. But the virus uses lysosomes as escape hatches, the researchers report in Cell. “To my knowledge coronavirus is one of 2 or 3 viruses to do this, and certainly the only enveloped virus,” said coauthor Nihal Altan-Bonnet of the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute, referring to viruses that have a membrane surrounding their genetic material. “All other enveloped viruses … use other pathways for cell-to-cell spread,” Altan-Bonnet added. These include influenza, hepatitis C, Dengue, Zika, West Nile and Ebola. When lysosomes degrade bacteria and viruses into little pieces, she explained, “these little pieces get presented on the surface of the cell to alert the immune system” to the invaders’ presence. By using the trash disposal system of the cell to get out, the new coronavirus disables the lysosome and disrupts alerting the immune system, she said. “We believe our discovery of the pathway used by coronaviruses to get out of cells will be fundamental to our understanding of how these viruses wreak havoc on our body, in particular our immune system.” (bit.ly/36aBSmr)
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 6 The under-construction Pokhara Regional International Airport, located 3 km east of the existing domestic airport, as seen from a hill in Pokhara. Picture taken by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times Read More...
DAMAULI, NOVEMBER 5 A team led by the Chief District Officer inspected a road section on Prithivi Highway in Tanahun, on Thursday. CDO Sagar Acharya, SP Arun Poudel, transportation entrepreneurs, mediapersons, among others, inspected Dumre area along the Mugling-Damauli road section of Prithiv Read More...
CHITWAN: As many as 165 scrub typhus cases and 33 dengue cases have been reported in Chitwan district in the last three and half months. According to the District Public Health Office, Chitwan 27 dengue infected and 79 persons infected with scrub typhus are residents of Chitwan district while the Read More...
SARLAHI: Musahar community in Lalbandi Municipality of Sarlahi district are set to get new houses soon. Under the People's Housing Programme, 500 houses would be built for the poor community at five wards of the municipality, said Neera Sah, PHP's programme coordinator and Province Assembly membe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Visiting Chief of Indian Army General MM Naravane paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday. At the meeting, PM Oli talked about the age-old distinct ties shared by the two countries. Acording to the Prime Minister's secretariat, the PM expressed his belief that th Read More...
STOCKHOLM: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg hit back at Donald Trump on Twitter late on Thursday saying the US president should "chill" about the election, a repost to his tweet last year mocking the teenager over what he called her anger management issues. Commenting on Trump tweeting Read More...
WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gained more ground on President Donald Trump in the battleground states of Georgia and Pennsylvania on Friday, edging closer to the White House hours after Trump falsely claimed the election was being "stolen" from him. Biden had a Read More...
MUMBAI: India recorded 47,638 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its total to 8.41 million, data from the health ministry showed on Friday. India has the world's second-highest caseload behind the United States, but has seen a steady dip in cases since September, in spite of the start Read More...