First results of CureVac vaccine trial expected in two months

BERLIN: The first trial results of a coronavirus vaccine being developed by CureVac are expected in two months, German news agency dpa reported on Friday.
CureVac, an unlisted German company, said this week that the first meaningful results could be available in September or October and, under favourable conditions, the vaccine could be approved by the middle of next year.
The first results are now expected in two months, dpa reported, citing the clinical trial’s lead researcher Peter Kremsner, from Tuebingen university hospital. “It will happen pretty quickly,” Kremsner was quoted as saying.
While checks of trial participants started on Thursday, the first vaccination was still pending, he added.
The dpa report was also carried by German news website Focus Online.
The trial launch, first reported by Reuters on Tuesday, will see 144 participants in Germany and Belgium receive different dosages of the vaccine and a further 24 getting a placebo.
The German government said this week it planned to take a 23% stake in CureVac for 300 million euros ($336.4 million).
