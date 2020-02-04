Diarrhoea outbreak in upper Dolpa

DOLPA: Locals from upper Dolpa now are suffering from diarrhoea.
Economically poor population and old-age people mostly live in the upper part of the district.
The problem of diarrhoea was detected at Dolpobuddha Rural Municipality-4 Taksi and Dhogaun.
The patients are being treated adopting traditional treatment methods.
Daily over 50 local people are suffering from diarrhoea, shared ward member of Dolpobuddha Rural Municipality-2, Lapkatendup Lama.
He has urged the concerned authorities to send a team of doctors and medicines in the diarrhoea-hit areas.