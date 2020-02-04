Nepal | February 04, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Lifestyle > Health > Health > Diarrhoea outbreak in upper Dolpa

Diarrhoea outbreak in upper Dolpa

Published: February 04, 2020 8:06 pm On: Health
Rastriya Samachar Samiti

DOLPA: Locals from upper Dolpa now are suffering from diarrhoea.

Economically poor population and old-age people mostly live in the upper part of the district.

The problem of diarrhoea was detected at Dolpobuddha Rural Municipality-4 Taksi and Dhogaun.

The patients are being treated adopting traditional treatment methods.

Daily over 50 local people are suffering from diarrhoea, shared ward member of Dolpobuddha Rural Municipality-2, Lapkatendup Lama.

He has urged the concerned authorities to send a team of doctors and medicines in the diarrhoea-hit areas.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times