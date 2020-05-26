India’s Glenmark to study potential COVID-19 drug combination

BENGALURU: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Tuesday it will begin a new clinical trial in India to test a combination of two anti-viral drugs – favipiravir and umifenovir – as a potential COVID-19 treatment.
The study will look to enroll 158 hospitalized patients of moderate COVID-19 in India, the company added.
Last month, Glenmark said it would conduct clinical trials in India of just favipiravir as a potential treatment for COVID-19.
GAIGHAT: A man has murdered his wife after consumption of alcohol in Rautamai Rural Municipality-8 of Udaypur district, on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Dil Maya Tamang, 43, of the Rural Municipality. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Bir Bahadur Budha Magar at the Distr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-five persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at different health facilities across the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP). Eighteen persons of Chhapkaiya in Parsa district -- all of Read More...
KATHMANDU: The National Planning Commission (NPC) and Nepal Policy Institute (NPI) held the first meeting in the series of NPI-NPC Policy Dialogue post COVID-19 via Zoom conference. Several experts from NPI Global experts community of Nepali origin and NPI Board members based in South East As Read More...
KATHMANDU: Big Hit Entertainment, the music label of K-pop band BTS, said on May 25 that it has acquired Pledis Entertainment that manages NU'EST and Seventeen, as part of efforts to diversify its business portfolio. Quoting Big Hit statement, The Korea Herald stated: "We've become the larges Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Forty-three patients, including two journalists, undergoing treatment at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital for COVID-19 have been discharged following recovery, on Monday. According to the hospital's medical superintendent Dr Madan Upadhyay, the patients were discharged today after Read More...
BERLIN: Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out of Tuesday's Bundesliga top game against Borussia Dortmund after failing to recover from a muscle injury, Bayern coach Hansi Flick said on Monday. The playmaker had already missed Saturday's 5-2 victory over Eintracht Fr Read More...
WASHINGTON/BRASILIA: The White House on Monday brought forward by two days restrictions on travel to the United States from Brazil as the number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the South American nation surpassed the US daily toll. A White House statement amended the timing of the sta Read More...
Kathmandu, May 25 Health experts have said that the government should come up with new modalities to help prevent coronavirus transmission and ease lockdown. “The government should come up with new models. Lockdown is not the only solution. As the coronavirus will not easily go away, the gov Read More...