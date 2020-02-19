New virus has infected more than 75,000 people globally

BEIJING: A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 75,000 people globally. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority as of Wednesday in Beijing:

Mainland China: 2,004 deaths among 74,185 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

Hong Kong: 63 cases, 2 deaths

Macao: 10

Japan: 693 cases, including 621 from a cruise ship docked in Yokohama, 1 death

Singapore: 84

South Korea: 51

Thailand: 35

Malaysia: 22

Taiwan: 23 cases, 1 death

Vietnam: 16

Germany: 16

United States: 15 cases; separately, 1 US citizen died in China

Australia: 14

France: 12 cases, 1 death

United Kingdom: 9

United Arab Emirates: 9

Canada: 8

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

India: 3

Italy: 3

Russia: 2

Spain: 2

Iran: 2

Belgium: 1

Nepal: 1

Sri Lanka: 1

Sweden: 1

Cambodia: 1

Finland: 1