New virus: More than 89,000 infected, over 3,000 dead

BEIJING: A new virus first detected in China has infected more than 89,000 people globally and caused over 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.
The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority:
Mainland China: 2,912 deaths among 80,026 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei
Hong Kong: 98 cases, 2 deaths
Macao: 10 cases
South Korea: 4,335 cases, 26 deaths
Italy: 1,694 cases, 34 deaths
Iran: 1,501 cases, 66 deaths
Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths
France: 130 cases, including one on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, 2 deaths
Germany: 130 cases
Singapore: 106
United States: 80 cases, 2 deaths
Spain: 71
Kuwait: 56
Bahrain: 47
Thailand: 43 cases, 1 death
Taiwan: 41 cases, 1 death
United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death
Malaysia: 29
Australia: 24 cases, 1 death
Canada: 24
Switzerland: 24
Iraq: 21
United Arab Emirates: 21
Norway: 19
Vietnam: 16
Sweden: 14
Austria: 14
Israel: 10
Lebanon: 10
Netherlands: 10
Belgium: 8
Croatia: 8
Greece: 7
Finland: 6
Oman: 6
India: 5
Russia: 5
Denmark: 4
Mexico: 4
Pakistan: 4
Algeria: 3
Czech Republic 3
Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death
Qatar: 3
Romania: 3
Belarus: 2
Brazil: 2
Egypt: 2
Georgia: 2
Indonesia: 2
Afghanistan: 1
Andorra: 1
Armenia 1
Azerbaijan: 1
Cambodia: 1
Dominican Republic 1
Ecuador: 1
Estonia: 1
Iceland: 1
Ireland: 1
Lithuania: 1
Monaco: 1
Nepal: 1
New Zealand: 1
Nigeria: 1
North Macedonia: 1
Portugal: 1
San Marino: 1
Sri Lanka: 1