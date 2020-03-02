New virus: More than 89,000 infected, over 3,000 dead

BEIJING: A new virus first detected in China has infected more than 89,000 people globally and caused over 3,000 deaths. The World Health Organization has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.

The latest figures reported by each government’s health authority:

Mainland China: 2,912 deaths among 80,026 cases, mostly in the central province of Hubei

Hong Kong: 98 cases, 2 deaths

Macao: 10 cases

South Korea: 4,335 cases, 26 deaths

Italy: 1,694 cases, 34 deaths

Iran: 1,501 cases, 66 deaths

Japan: 961 cases, including 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, 12 deaths

France: 130 cases, including one on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, 2 deaths

Germany: 130 cases

Singapore: 106

United States: 80 cases, 2 deaths

Spain: 71

Kuwait: 56

Bahrain: 47

Thailand: 43 cases, 1 death

Taiwan: 41 cases, 1 death

United Kingdom: 35 cases, 1 death

Malaysia: 29

Australia: 24 cases, 1 death

Canada: 24

Switzerland: 24

Iraq: 21

United Arab Emirates: 21

Norway: 19

Vietnam: 16

Sweden: 14

Austria: 14

Israel: 10

Lebanon: 10

Netherlands: 10

Belgium: 8

Croatia: 8

Greece: 7

Finland: 6

Oman: 6

India: 5

Russia: 5

Denmark: 4

Mexico: 4

Pakistan: 4

Algeria: 3

Czech Republic 3

Philippines: 3 cases, 1 death

Qatar: 3

Romania: 3

Belarus: 2

Brazil: 2

Egypt: 2

Georgia: 2

Indonesia: 2

Afghanistan: 1

Andorra: 1

Armenia 1

Azerbaijan: 1

Cambodia: 1

Dominican Republic 1

Ecuador: 1

Estonia: 1

Iceland: 1

Ireland: 1

Lithuania: 1

Monaco: 1

Nepal: 1

New Zealand: 1

Nigeria: 1

North Macedonia: 1

Portugal: 1

San Marino: 1

Sri Lanka: 1