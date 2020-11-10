One in five COVID-19 patients develop mental illness within 90 days – study

LONDON: Many COVID-19 survivors are likely to be at greater risk of developing mental illness, psychiatrists said on Monday, after a large study found 20% of those infected with the coronavirus are diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder within 90 days.
Anxiety, depression and insomnia were most common among recovered COVID-19 patients in the study who developed mental health problems, and the researchers also found significantly higher risks of dementia, a brain impairment condition.
“People have been worried that COVID-19 survivors will be at greater risk of mental health problems, and our findings … show this to be likely,” said Paul Harrison, a professor of psychiatry at Britain’s Oxford University.
Doctors and scientists around the world urgently need to investigate the causes and identify new treatments for mental illness after COVID-19, Harrison said.
“(Health) services need to be ready to provide care, especially since our results are likely to be underestimates (of the number of psychiatric patients),” he added.
The study, published in The Lancet Psychiatry journal, analysed electronic health records of 69 million people in the United States, including more than 62,000 cases of COVID-19.
In the three months following testing positive for COVID-19, 1 in 5 survivors were recorded as having a first time diagnosis of anxiety, depression or insomnia. This was about twice as likely as for other groups of patients in the same period, the researchers said.
The study also found that people with a pre-existing mental illness were 65% more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those without.
Mental health specialists not directly involved with the study said its findings add to growing evidence that COVID-19 can affect the brain and mind, increasing the risk of a range of psychiatric illnesses.
“This is likely due to a combination of the psychological stressors associated with this particular pandemic and the physical effects of the illness,” said Michael Bloomfield, a consultant psychiatrist at University College London.
Simon Wessely, regius professor of psychiatry at King’s College London, said the finding that those with mental health disorders are also at higher risk of getting COVID-19 echoed similar findings in previous infectious disease outbreaks.
“COVID-19 affects the central nervous system, and so might directly increase subsequent disorders. But this research confirms that is not the whole story, and that this risk is increased by previous ill health,” he said.
HETAUDA: Police on Sunday arrested one person in connection with the murder of Bikash Waiba of Bakaiya Rural Municipality-4 in Makawanpur district. Within twenty-four hours of the incident, police were able to apprehend murder suspect Bhimraj Bolan from Bagmati Rural Municipality in Lalitpur Read More...
SYDNEY: Opening batsman Will Pucovski continued to push his case for inclusion in Australia's test squad for their series against India next month with his second successive double century in first-class cricket. The 22-year-old right hander was dismissed for 202 on Monday as Victoria scored Read More...
DHANGADHI: Construction work related to the upgradation of the Postal Highway in Kailali section has accelerated after four months of contracts being signed. Although the contract for the Highway upgradation in Kailali was signed between Postal Highway Directorate and the construction company las Read More...
BAGHDAD: Unidentified gunmen killed at least 11 people and wounded eight others including soldiers in an attack on an Iraqi army post in western Baghdad, police sources and medics said on Monday. The assailants in four vehicles attacked the post in the capital's southwestern district of Al-Ra Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 2,571 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 197,024. Of the total infections, 1,051 are females and 1,520 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,428 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valle Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,428 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Monday. Of the total infections, 630 are females and 798 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,136 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur re Read More...
KATHMANDU: Eighteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,126. 2,571 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 197,024. Over 1.2 million deaths from the disease have been Read More...
NEW DELHI: Residents of the Indian capital are enduring one of the worst spells of air pollution in years, data released on Monday showed, raising the risks to city residents posed by the novel coronavirus, doctors said. Pollution in New Delhi had almost disappeared earlier this year, whe Read More...