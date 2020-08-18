Pandemic now driven by 20s, 30s, 40s group, many asymptomatic: WHO

MANILA: The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it was concerned that the novel coronavirus spread was being driven by people in their 20s, 30s and 40s, many of which were unaware they were infected, posing a danger to vulnerable groups.
WHO officials said this month the proportion of younger people among those infected had risen globally, putting at risk vulnerable sectors of the population worldwide, including the elderly and sick people in densely populated areas with weak health services.
“The epidemic is changing,” WHO Western Pacific regional director, Takeshi Kasai, told a virtual briefing. “People in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly driving the spread. Many are unaware they are infected.”
“This increases the risk of spillovers to the more vulnerable,” he added.
A surge in new cases has prompted some countries to re-impose curbs as companies race to find a vaccine for a virus that has battered economies, killed more than 770,000 people and infected nearly 22 million, according to a Reuters tally.
Surges were reported in countries that had appeared to have the virus under control, including Vietnam, which until recently went three months without domestic transmission due to its aggressive mitigation efforts.
“What we are observing is not simply a resurgence. We believe it’s a signal that we have entered a new phase of pandemic in the Asia-Pacific,” Kasai said.
He said countries were better able to reduce disruption to lives and economies by combining early detection and response to manage infections.
While mutations had been observed, the WHO still saw the virus as “relatively stable”, Kasai said.
WHO also reminded drugmakers to follow all necessary research and development steps when creating a vaccine.
Socorro Escalante, its technical officer and medicines policy advisor, said the WHO was coordinating with Russia, which this month became the first country to grant regulatory approval for a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We hope to get the response in terms of the evidence of this new vaccine,” Escalante said.
The worst has happened or is the worst still to come? A question no one can answer but can only guess at the moment. Tourism sector is considered as the hardest hit by the ongoing global pandemic. United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) shared that the pandemic has led to a 98 percent fall Read More...
BARA: Owing to the steady rise in number of coronavirus infection in Bara, the District Administration Office (DAO) has decided to extend prohibitory order for indefinite period. Keeping in mind the risk of transmission in general public, District COVID-19 Coordination Committee meeting held Sund Read More...
KATHMANDU: As the monsoon season is almost a month away from a 'wrap-up', weather today and in days to come are expected to be wet again. Nepal witnessed the arrival of monsoon on June 13 this year and is believed to end sometime around September 23. Currently, the monsoon trough lies to the s Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 581 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported Monday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 27,241. The new infections were confirmed after testing 11,520 specimens through PCR method in the last 24 hours. Among the new cases, 168 have been reported from within K Read More...
KATHMANDU: The results for this year's Secondary Education Examination (SEE) have been published. The students have been graded based on evaluation conducted by their schools this year as the examinations scheduled for March could not go ahead due to Covid-19 breakout. The schools had submitte Read More...
KATHMANDU: Australian actor Liam Hemsworth is not happy how quickly his ex-wife Miley Cyrus has moved their split. The pair who met while filming 2010's The Last Song, were an on-again-off-again item until their marriage in December of 2018. According to ANI, just a few months later, the coupl Read More...
KATHMANDU: Indian filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, who had been battling liver cirrhosis for two years, passed away on August 17. According to AIG Hospitals Kamat, 50 who had multiple organ failure and had been admitted to hospital on July 31 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. “I Read More...
LISBON: A year ago Bayern Munich had narrowly emerged as champions in one of the tightest Bundesliga title races, and ended up overhauling their ageing squad as veterans Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and Rafinha left. Fast forward 12 months and a leaner, stronger and faster Bayern are not only Read More...