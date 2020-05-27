Precautions while washing fruits and vegetables to prevent COVID-19: WHO

THT Online

Kathmandu, May 27

As the number of COVID-19 cases mount in Nepal, these precautions are critical

The World Health Organization (WHO) has these recommendations on precautions to be taken while cleaning fruits and vegetables during the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

These recommendations have been endorsed by many governments and agencies around the world including the USFDA.

WHO: COVID-19 PREVENTION WHILE WASHING FRUITS AND VEGGIES

Before washing them, wash your hands thoroughly

Use soap and water to wash your hands

Then, wash fruits and vegetables with clean water, especially if you eat them raw

