Psoriasis injection gets green light for ‘restricted emergency use’ on Covid-19 patients

KATHMANDU: Itolizumab, a Psoriasis injection, has been approved by India’s drug regulator for “restricted emergency use” to treat Covid-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress, officials told Press Trust of India (PTI), a news agency, on Friday.
The injection was granted ‘restricted emergency use’ by Drugs Controller General of India Dr VG Somani to treat cytokine release syndrome among coronavirus patients.
“The approval was given after its clinical trials on Covid-19 patients in India was found satisfactory by the expert committee comprising pulmonologists, pharmacologists and medicine experts from AIIMS, among others, for treatment of cytokine release syndrome. It is already an approved drug of Biocon for treating psoriasis for last many years,” an official was quoted as saying on PTI.
Furthermore, every patient must give his or her informed consent before starting treatment with the drug.
KATHMANDU: Nepal could possibly be swarmed by locusts yet again as a large swarm is seen moving northward from Rajasthan of India, warned Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre. Five swarms of locusts are currently spaced out at 400 hectors of the area around Sikar of Rajasthan of India Read More...
A health worker collects throat swabs for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing of patients at Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, in Kathmandu, on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Read More...
SHANGHAI: Kazakhstan dismissed as incorrect on Friday a warning by China's embassy for its citizens to guard against an outbreak of pneumonia in the central Asian nation that it described as being more lethal than the coronavirus. In a statement late on Thursday on its official WeChat account, Read More...
SYDNEY: The US Department of Transportation said it has revoked permission for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to conduct charter flights to the United States, citing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerns over Pakistani pilot certifications. The information is contained in a r Read More...
At least 12,337,121 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 554,383 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The World Read More...
KATHMANDU: With more than a hundred days in lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, the general state of mind of most of the people has had significant changes or shifts. Amid this situation, many organisations are working to aid people to overcome their fear, stress, anxiety related to Covid-19. Read More...
Lalitpur, July 10 The chariot of Rato Machhindranath in the process of being constructed, in Lalitpur, on Friday, July 10, 2020. Read More...
US imposes new sanctions on Chinese officials Sanctions are over alleged rights abuses against Uighurs China says sanctions deeply detrimental to relations Beijing says it will take reciprocal measures WASHINGTON: China said on Friday it would take "reciprocal measures" against the Read More...