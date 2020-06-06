Research links baldness with higher risk of severe coronavirus infection

KATHMANDU: A recent study has indicated that men with baldness may be at a higher risk of severe symptoms of the coronavirus infection.
British news outlet The Telegraph has quoted lead author of the key study that links the two factors — Professor Carlos Wambier of Brown University — as saying, “We really think that baldness is a perfect predictor of severity.”
“We think androgens or male hormones are definitely the gateway for the virus to enter our cells,” further added Professor Wambier.
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus infection and its gradual spread across the world, data have revealed that more males than females have been affected by the infection. A report from Public Health England showed that males of the working age were twice as likely as females to lose their lives to COVID-19.
According to The Telegraph, “Until recently, scientists have been at a loss at why this might be, pointing to factors such as lifestyle, smoking, and immune system differences between the sexes. But increasingly they believe it could be because androgens – male sex hormones like testosterone – may play a part not only in hair loss, but also in boosting the ability of coronavirus to attack cells.”
The study has opened up the possibility that hormone suppressing treatment could assist in slowing the effects of the novel coronavirus.
More study needs to be carried out to confirm this possibility, however, researchers seem geared up to find out more as clinical studies in this regard are being initiated.
