Severe or fatal COVID-19 very rare in children, study finds

LONDON: Children and young people are far less likely than adults to get severe cases of COVID-19 infection, and death from the pandemic disease among children is exceptionally rare, according to UK research published on Thursday.
A study of COVID-19 patients admitted to 138 hospitals in Britain found that less than 1% were children, and of those fewer than 1% – or six in total – died, all of whom were already suffering serious illness or underlying health disorders.
“We can be quite sure that COVID in itself is not causing harm to children on a significant scale,” said Malcolm Semple, a professor of outbreak medicine and child health at Britain’s University of Liverpool, who co-led the work.
“The highest level message really has to be that (in children with COVID-19) severe disease is rare, and death is vanishingly rare – and that (parents) should be comforted that their children are not at direct harm by going back into school,” he told a briefing.
Global data on the spread of the coronavirus pandemic shows that children and young people make up only 1-2% of cases of COVID-19 worldwide. The vast majority of reported infections in children are mild or asymptomatic, with few recorded deaths.
For this study, published in the BMJ medical journal, Semple’s team looked at data from 651 babies and children under 19 who were hospitalised with COVID-19 between Jan. 17 and July 3.
The six children who died all had “profound comorbidity”, the researchers said, and this was a “strikingly low” fatality rate compared with a 27% across all age groups – from 0-106 years – of COVID-19 patients hospitalised in the same period. While the overall risk of children getting severe COVID is “tiny”, the researchers said, children of Black ethnicity and those with obesity are disproportionately affected, as previous studies in adults have found.
The study also showed that children can have a cluster of symptoms including sore throat, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhoea and rash alongside already-recognised COVID-19 symptoms of fever, breathlessness and cough.
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority filed charge-sheets at the Special Court yesterday against four persons for their alleged involvement in corruption. According to the anti-graft body, those indicted for corruption are Chief Administrative Officer Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 A total of 3,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser have arrived in the country in the last one week. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD), recently 2,500 tonnes of urea fertilisers were delivered at Birgunj Port, while 500 tonnes of urea ferti Read More...
KATHMANDU: To address the increasing threat of COVID-19 in the country, the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has published a guideline for import and distribution of fertilisers. The MoALD has directed Agriculture Input Company Ltd (AICL) and Salt Trading Corporation (STC Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26 Under the fifth phase of repatriation, a total of 367 Nepalis returned home today. As per Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), 63 passengers returned from Malaysia via Malaysian Air. The Malaysian Air also transported 41 Nepali migrant workers from Kathmandu to Kuala Lum Read More...
KAVRE, AUGUST 26 Though the risk of COVID-19 spread at the community level is high, most of the local levels in Kavre are reluctant to build isolation wards. Of the total 13 local levels, only five have built their own isolation facilities till date. According to COVID-19 Prevention and Contro Read More...
BARA, AUGUST 26 In view of increasing COV- ID-19 infections in the ward, an isolation ward has been set up in ward 23 of Jitpursimara Sub-metropolitan City, Bara. At the initiative of ward 23 Chairperson Aslam Dewan, a 30-bed isolation ward has been set up in Atimkhana Rasidiya Orphanage (a re Read More...
DOLAKHA, AUGUST 26 At least three persons died after a rabid dog bit them in Melung and Baiteshwor Rural Municipalities of Dolakha district. Ram Chandra Bhandari, 32, of the rural municipality died in the course of treatment in Patan Hospital, Lalitpur, today. The rabid dog had bitten him o Read More...
CHRISTCHURCH: The white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The judge imposed the maximum available sentence on 29-year-old Australian gunman Brenton Harrison Tarrant, the first time the Read More...