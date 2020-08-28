Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes

SINGAPORE: From the high balcony of a Singapore public housing block, an environment official steadies his mosquito launcher, the latest contraption authorities have devised to combat a record outbreak of the tropical disease dengue.
With the click of a button and a whirr of a fan, a hatch opens and 150 lab-reared male mosquitoes are sent flying, off in search of a female companion with whom they can mate but not reproduce.
The dengue virus, which in rare cases can be fatal, is carried and spread to humans by infected mosquitoes.
But Singapore’s specially bred mosquitoes carry a bacteria that prevents eggs from hatching, and “compete with the wild type,” leading to “a gradual reduction of the mosquito population,” said Ng Lee Ching, the official heading the Wolbachia project, named after the bacteria.
Some areas with high mosquito populations have seen up to 90% declines using this technique, she added.
Singapore – a tiny Southeast Asian island nation of 5.7 million people – has recorded more than 26,000 dengue cases this year, surpassing the previous annual record of around 22,000 in 2013 with four months still remaining.
Twenty people have died of the disease this year, which can cause extreme fever that leads to internal bleeding and shock. By comparison, only 27 people have died of the coronavirus in the city-state out of more than 56,000 infections.
A new strain of the disease, combined with unseasonably wet weather and coronavirus lockdowns that left construction sites and other mosquito breeding grounds undisturbed, are all seen as factors behind the dengue outbreak.
That has put the onus on traditional deterrents like fogging, fining people for flouting anti-mosquito regulations like leaving plant pots full of stagnant water, and deploying novel techniques such as the Wolbachia project.
In government laboratories, scientists breed the bacteria-carrying mosquitoes in rows of pallets – separating the male pupae for release in the worst-hit dengue areas.
Wolbachia mosquitoes can’t transmit diseases such as dengue, and only female mosquitoes bite humans.
When male Wolbachia mosquitoes mate with females that don’t carry the bacteria, none of the resultant eggs will hatch.
The strategy has been successful in Australia but some experts say it might have its limits in dense urban areas such as Singapore.
“You’ve got to flood the island with these mosquitoes, and people get annoyed,” said Paul Tambyah, senior consultant at Singapore’s National University Hospital.
“They’re not going to grab the mosquito and examine and see whether it’s a male or female. They’re going to swipe them away, and that kind of defeats the purpose,” he said.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported a record-high 1,111 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 35,529. Of the newly infected persons, 334 are females while 777 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 12, Read More...
In economics and political sciences, a large body of literature is devoted to understanding the relationship between economic crisis and reforms. It has been well documented that a period of reforms generally follows a period of crisis. Such a phenomenon has been appropriately termed as the “crisi Read More...
MADRID: Barcelona hasn’t given up on Lionel Messi just yet. A day after the Argentine great told the club he wants to leave, Barcelona said its restructuring project still revolves around the player. “We want to rebuild for the future together with the best player in history,” Ramon Plan Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 27 The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has sent a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) to break the reported syndicate of international airline companies in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test being conducted on passengers they are Read More...
JAKARTA: Indonesia has received an injection of cash from the United Nation’s Green Climate Fund to help reduce carbon emissions and tackle forest fires at a time when the country has had to scale back spending in the area due to coronavirus budget pressures. The $103.8 million fund was granted Read More...
KATHMANDU: Eight more fatalities from coronavirus infection have been reported from across the country in the past 24 hours. Among the deceased are five females and three males, as per the Ministry of Health and Population's data. Among the deceased females are a 65-year-old from Lalitpur and Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley logged record high single-daily cases, yet again, on Thursday wherein over 300 cases were reported two days in a row in the valley. As many as 377 cases were reported in the three districts of the valley in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Populatio Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus infection in Nepal. As of today, 647,881 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 12,629 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours Read More...