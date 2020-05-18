Nepal | May 18, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Lifestyle > Health > UK adds loss of smell and taste to COVID-19 symptom list

UK adds loss of smell and taste to COVID-19 symptom list

Published: May 18, 2020 4:32 pm On: Health
Reuters
Share Now:

LONDON: The United Kingdom has added the loss of smell and taste to its official list of COVID-19 symptoms including fever and new continuous cough – a step that it hopes could help pick up about 2 percent more cases of novel coronavirus.

The change, announced by Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, came after scientists advising the government decided it could help pick up more cases if included in the basic case definition.

“Our basic case definition, which has for some time been new continuous cough or fever, will change to new continuous cough or fever or anosmia,” Van-Tam, who previously worked at SmithKline Beecham, Roche and Aventis Pasteur, told reporters.

For the purposes of public messaging, anosmia – the loss of smell – will be defined as a loss of smell and taste as the two are very closely linked in a neurological sense, Van-Tam said.

By adding anosmia the sensitivity of new case pick up could increase to 93 percent from 91 percent with just new cough and fever, Van-Tam said.

Other possible symptoms of COVID-19 include fatigue, diarrhea, abdominal pain, or loss of appetite but have not been included in the basic case definition.

When asked why the United Kingdom has lagged other countries in including the loss of smell in its official list, Van-Tam said:

“The question is: Which of those symptoms actually make the interception of cases better or worse?”

Van-Tam said the government’s New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, or NERVTAG, had first looked at anosmia on March 27 but had kept it under review until a few days ago when the new advice was approved by the United Kingdom’s top clinicians group.

NERVTAG ultimately decided that adding anosmia would increase the number of cases picked up after reviewing data on laboratory-confirmed cases. It relied on data from a Public Health England surveillance system known as the First Few 100, or FF100.

It also used comparisons from other data on respiratory viruses – primarily from University College London’s Virus Watch study.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

2000-year-old Swastika symbol unearthed in Kichakbadh

Share Now:

The Department of Archeology has discovered a 2000-year-old Swastika symbol in course of recent excavation at Kichakbadh, a historic and religious place at Prithvinagar-5 in Jhapa district, on Thursday.

Four held with Rs 400,000 kickbacks in Sarlahi

Share Now:

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has arrested four officials- two of them joint secretaries- red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 400,000 from a local job seeker, in Sarlahi district on Thursday.

Lucky Sherpa appointed Nepali Ambassador to Australia

Share Now:

President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Thursday appointed Lucky Sherpa as an Ambassador to Australia on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.

Rampant Madrid on cusp of ending title drought

Share Now:

Real Madrid can almost touch the La Liga title after a five year wait, needing only to avoid defeat to Malaga on Sunday to grab the trophy from the hands of arch rivals Barcelona.

National Ophthalmic Health Policy 2017 introduced

Share Now:

The government has brought the National Ophthalmic Health Policy, 2017 for enhancing the quality of and expanding ophthalmic health services in the country.

Seeking shed

Share Now:

Students at Manimukundeshwor Gurukul pose for a portrait in Gandakibesi of Palpa, on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Photo: RSS

Love bite? Snake bites Florida man who tries to kiss it

Share Now:

Authorities say a Florida man leaned in to kiss a rattlesnake — but got bitten instead.

EC update “4,888 representatives elected in 115 local units”

Share Now:

The Election Commission on Thursday informed that 4,888 representatives in 115 local bodies have been elected in 34 districts of Province number 3, 4 and 6.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times