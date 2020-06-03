Nepal | June 03, 2020

UK doctors to trial ibuprofen in COVID-19 patients with breathing difficulties

Published: June 03, 2020
Reuters
LONDON: British doctors are trialling a formulation of anti-inflammatory ibuprofen to see if it reduces respiratory failure in patients with severe symptoms of COVID-19.

The trial involves a particular formulation of ibuprofen, which researchers said had been shown to be more effective than standard ibuprofen for treating severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARCS), a complication of COVID-19.

The formulation is already licensed for use in Britain for other conditions.

“If successful, the global public health value of this trial result would be immense given the low cost and availability of this medicine,” said Matthew Hotpot, director of NIHR Maudsley Biomedical Research Centre.

The trial, known as “LIBERATE”, will be a randomised study, with recruitment of up to 230 patients expected over the coming months.

It is being run by Guy’s & St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in London, King’s College London and pharmaceutical organisation the SEEK Group.

In March, France’s health minister said people should not use anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen if they have symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

However, U.S., British and European Union drug regulators as well as the maker of Nurofen Reckitt Benckiser have all said there is no evidence that ibuprofen makes COVID-19 worse.

