US secures 300 million doses of potential AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

BENGALURU/LONDON: The United States has secured almost a third of AstraZeneca’s one billion possible COVID-19 vaccine doses by pledging up to $1.2 billion, as the world’s biggest powers scramble for medicinal supplies to get their economies back to work.
While not proven to be effective against the coronavirus, vaccines are seen by world leaders as the only real way to restart their stalled economies, and even to get an edge over global competitors.
After President Donald Trump demanded a vaccine, the US Department of Health agreed to provide up to $1.2 billion to accelerate AstraZeneca’s vaccine development and secure 300 million doses for the United States.
“This contract with AstraZeneca is a major milestone in Operation Warp Speed’s work toward a safe, effective, widely available vaccine by 2021,” U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said.
The vaccine, previously known as ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and now as AZD1222, was developed by the University of Oxford and licensed to British drugmaker AstraZeneca. Immunity to the new coronavirus is uncertain and so the use of vaccines unclear.
The US deal allows a late-stage – Phase III – clinical trial of the vaccine with 30,000 people in the United States.
AstraZeneca, based in Cambridge, England, said it had concluded agreements for at least 400 million doses of the vaccine and secured manufacturing capacity for one billion doses, with first deliveries due to begin in September.
Now the most valuable company on Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 Index, it has already agreed to deliver 100 million doses to people in Britain, with 30 million as soon as September. Ministers have promised that Britain will get first access to the vaccine.
VACCINE SCRAMBLE
With leaders across the world surveying some of the worst economic destruction since at least World War Two, and the deaths of more than 325,000, many are scrambling for a vaccine.
The US government has already struck deals to support vaccine development with Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Sanofi, sparking fears that the richest countries in the world will be able to protect their citizens first.
The head of Sanofi angered the French government earlier this month when he said that vaccine doses produced in the United States could go to US patients first, given the country had supported the research financially.
AstraZeneca said it was in talks with governments and partners around the world – such as the Serum Institute of India – to increase access and production, and is speaking to various organisations on the fair allocation and distribution of the vaccine.
“We would like to thank the US and UK governments for their substantial support to accelerate the development and production of the vaccine,” AstraZeneca Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said.
A Phase I/II clinical trial of AZD1222 began last month to assess safety, immunogenicity and efficacy in over 1,000 healthy volunteers aged 18 to 55 years across several trial centres in southern England. Data from the trial is expected shortly.
There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for COVID-19. Governments, drugmakers and researchers are working on around 100 programmes, and experts are predicting a safe and effective means of preventing the disease could take 12 to 18 months to develop.
Only a handful of the vaccines in development have advanced to human trials, an indicator of safety and efficacy, and the stage at which most fail.
“AstraZeneca recognises that the vaccine may not work but is committed to progressing the clinical program with speed and scaling up manufacturing at risk,” it said.
Other drugmakers including Pfizer Inc , J&J and Sanofi are also in various stages of vaccine development.
US-based Inovio Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday its experimental vaccine produced protective antibodies and immune system responses in mice and guinea pigs.
And Moderna this week released positive data for its potential vaccine, which it said produced protective antibodies in a small group of healthy volunteers.
KATHMANDU: The Election Commission on Sunday said that 9,561 representatives in 229 local units have been elected in 34 districts of Province number 3, 4 and 6.
Speaking to the THT Online over a phone, EC spokesperson Surya Prasad Sharma informed that 229 candidates were elected as mayors, 229 candidates as deputy mayors, 1959 candidates as ward chiefs, 3613 candidates as ward members, 1804 candidates as woman re Read More…
LONDON: Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
City were already 4-0 up at the break at Vicarage Road and finish the season with 78 points, ahead of Liverpool and Arsenal and behind Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
They had needed only a point to ensure they would go straight into the group phase of the Champions League but quickly set about making sure of a strong finish to a trophy-less season.
Kompany opened the scoring with a fifth-minute header from a corner, f Read More…
KATHMANDU: More than 70 climbers successfully climbed the world’s highest peak on Sunday morning, according to the government and expedition officials.
Gyanendra Shrestha, a liaison officer from the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation said that at least 35 expedition members along with their support staff stood atop Mt Everest after they found a fair summit window this morning.
According to Iswari Poudel, Managing Director at the Himalayan Guides, at least 17 climbers including eight foreigners from his company scaled the world’s highest peak. According to him, climbers includi Read More…
KATHAMNDU: An Australian climber was killed when he was descending to the lower camps from the North Col route on Mt Everest on Sunday morning.
The deceased has been identified as a -54-year-old Francesco Enrico Marchetti. “The climber breathed his last at an altitude of 7,500 m on Tibetan side when he was descending to lower camps after suffering from altitude sicknesses at around 8,000 m on the mountain,” officials at the Tibet Mountaineering Association, confirmed.
A few climbers stood atop the world’s highest peak from Tibetan side after they found a fair weather to make summit pushe Read More…
MADRID: Zinedine Zidane hailed Real Madrid’s remarkable strength in depth as the key to his side entering their final game of the season at Malaga on the brink of lifting their first La Liga title since 2012.
The French manager described his squad as “spectacular” on Saturday as he looked forward to the prospect of them earning the point that will earn the European champions a 33rd Spanish title.
The French coach has repeatedly rotated his side throughout the season, with 21 players making 10 or more starts in the league, yet the frequent changes have rarely impacted results, lea Read More…
SEOUL: North Korea on Sunday fired a medium-range missile, US and South Korean officials said, in the latest ballistics test for a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles.
The rocket was fired from an area near the North Korean county of Pukchang, in South Phyongan Province, and flew eastward about 500 kilometers (310 miles), said South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The US Pacific Command said it tracked the missile before it landed into the sea.
White House officials traveling in Saudi Arabia wit Read More…
DHANUSHA: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal urged all to remain confident that the second round of local level elections would take place on the scheduled date.
Talking to media persons before addressing a politburo meeting of CPN Maoist Centre Province no 2 in Janakpur on Sunday, Prime Minister Dahal said that the elections in Madhes would be like festival.
He said that more votes would be cast in Madhes as compared to hilly areas, as the Madhesi people are eager to participate in the elections.
The Prime Minister assured that the election would address some demands of Madhes and some other demands would be addressed through the constitution amendment.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to return Kathmandu today itself. Read More…
KATHMANDU: Police have arrested one person with controlled pharmaceutical drugs in Sinamangal, KMC-9 on Friday.
The suspect has been identified as a 25-year-old Bikram Kumar Lama of Dhanushadham Municipality- 9, currently living in Kshetrapati, Kathmandu.
A team deployed from Narcotics Control Bureau recovered 69 ampules of Diazepam, Phenargone and Buprenorphine from Lama.
Further investigation is underway, said police. Read More…