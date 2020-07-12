‘Waterborne disease, another threat for nation’

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, JULY 11

While the country is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, health workers have warned that people are under the risk of waterborne diseases during monsoon.

“With flooding and water logging, there are chances of a surge in waterborne diseases,” said Anup Bastola, consultant, tropical medicine at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Teku.

“People are likely to suffer from bacterial and viral infection. E.coli, Rota virus and norovirus causing diarrhoea can affect people. If precautions are not taken they are likely to suffer from typhoid also. As the country is facing the coronavirus pandemic a rise in the number of waterborne diseases will worsen public health,” said Bastola.

Consumption of food washed and prepared using polluted water and intake of contaminated water have adverse effects on one’s health. “People are likely to suffer from typhoid and jaundice,” said Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population.

“To avoid and prevent water borne diseases one needs to maintain his/her hand hygiene and drink boiled water, eat healthy food items and not eat stale food,” said Gautam.

The government has designated the Teku-based hospital for treatment of coronavirus patients. As the hospital is the only infectious disease hospital across the country, people from across the country visit the hospital for treatment of infectious diseases. However, it has currently halted treatment of other diseases other than coronavirus.

