WHO moves to update COVID-19 guidance after ‘great news’ in drug study

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it was moving to update its guidelines on treating people stricken with COVID-19 to reflect results of a clinical trial that showed a cheap, common steroid can help save critically ill patients.
Trial results announced on Tuesday showed dexamethasone, used since the 1960s to reduce inflammation in diseases such as arthritis, cut death rates by around a third among the most severely ill COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.
The WHO’s clinical guidance for treating patients infected with the new coronavirus is aimed at doctors and other medical professionals and seeks to use the latest data to inform clinicians on how best to tackle all phases of the disease, from screening to discharge.
Although the dexamethasone study’s results are preliminary, the researchers behind the project said it suggests the drug should immediately become standard care in severely stricken patients.
For patients on ventilators, the treatment was shown to reduce mortality by about one third, and for patients requiring only oxygen, mortality was cut by about one fifth, according to preliminary findings shared with WHO.
The benefit was only seen in patients seriously ill with COVID-19 and was not observed in patients with milder disease.
KATHMANDU After a nearly two-and-a-half months of complete lockdown, Nepal has started easing the strict measures in different phases. Now as people have started to come out of their houses for various purposes — going to office, opening shops or buying things or other work — The Himalayan Ti Read More...
KATHMANDU The government has come up with stage-wise plans to ease the lockdown which is positive for the recovery of a stalled economy and for healing different social complications other than COVID-19. With this, the movement of people on the roads and public places are surging while more pe Read More...
WELLINGTON: New Zealand said on Tuesday that it has two new cases of the coronavirus, both related to recent travel from the UK, ending a 24-day streak of no new infections in the country. The new infections are a set back to New Zealand, which lifted all social and economic restrictions except b Read More...
Two conservative justices join liberals in 6-3 ruling Trump calls ruling powerful, says he will live with it WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Monday delivered a watershed victory for LGBT rights and a defeat for President Donald Trump's administration by ruling that a longstanding fed Read More...
KATHMANDU: Instagram is likely to win the race against Twitter as a major news source platform, according to a recent finding. According to the 2020 Reuters Institute Digital News report, young people are increasingly using Instagram as a news source with the use of Instagram doubling since 2018. Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 15 A SalamAir flight repatriated 166 Nepalis from Oman today, according to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). The Embassy of Nepal in Oman had coordinated with SalamAir to bring home the Nepali citizens today. Meanwhile, today’s scheduled flights to Maldives, Malaysia, Sa Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 15 The private sector has urged Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) to bring down the interest rate on loans through the Monetary Policy for the upcoming fiscal year. Submitting a suggestion note to NRB Governor Maha Prasad Adhikari today, the Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) sta Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 15 The Department of Immigration (DoI) has resumed its visa and related services following the easing of the lockdown by the government, effective from today. On the first day of resumption of services, a total of 298 (250 tourists and 48 non-tourists) people extended their vis Read More...