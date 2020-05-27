WHO recommends precautions while Grocery Shopping in the time of Covid-19

Kathmandu, May 27
As Nepal grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, here are five tips on how you can protect yourselves at grocery stores
As restrictions ease more and more, people will go to the neighborhood grocery stores to shop for essentials.
Here are the precautions the World Health Organization says you must take to stay safe while you are grocery shopping.
WHO says there is no confirmed case yet of COVID-19 transmission through food or food packaging. But USFDA recommends you sanitise food packaging before handling them.
In addition to this, you must wear a mask when you leave home.
Follow these simple steps the next time you go out shopping. Stay safe, stay infection free.
WHO: COVID-19 PREVENTION WHILE GROCERY SHOPPING
