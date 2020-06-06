Lockdown does not quell artists’ creativity

Anupama Angbo

KATHMANDU

Creativity is an ever-flowing river, and for artists in Nepal, channelling creativity to create works of art during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak has become a way to stay productive and find creative solace.

Artist Sundar Lama who shares that a serene environment is essential to create art, says that one positive aspect of the lockown for artists has been finally getting enough time to paint, learn new things and get involved in new projects.

He says, “Rather than just painting, I have been sketching a lot and have completed around five pencil drawings so far. Apart from that, I have also been focussing on writing poems during this lockdown.”

As per Lama, the lockdown has also given him time to study and research more about art. He says, “I believe that it is important to get into the core of a situation to create something inspired by it. I have been watching a lot of news and gathering inspiration from things that happen around us every day. In due time, I will create something out of this new-found inspiration.”

Lama shares that this is the perfect time to be studying and researching about art and says, “I have been studying the poetry of popular Nepali poets and plan to create painting based on those works of literature after the lockdown is lifted.”

Artist Sanjeet Maharjan, on the other hand, shares that he spent the first few weeks of the nationwide lockdown without indulging in anything creative.

He says, “After it was announced that the lockdown would be extended, I thought of passing my time productively. So, to start, I began sketching the view from my terrace since I couldn’t step out of the house.”

As his studio is not near his home, he has been making use of limited art supplies available to create artworks. He says, “I have been making small paintings at home and am preparing for a bigger one inspired by and related to the current situation. Once completed, this artwork will be showcased in a virtual exhibition.”

As per Maharjan, being an artist requires one to be a multi-tasker which is why he has also been learning video editing through the Internet. He shares, “I have also been editing a few video footages of my exhibition and travel experiences.”

Both Lama and Maharjan have been giving online classes to art students, while Maharjan has also been making various study materials and videos for his students.

Artist Sushma Rajbhandari has completed 20 paintings in the span of the nationwide lockdown. She shares, “For us, this time has been ideal for exploring new links and creative ideas. Right now, artists like me have a lot of time to connect with international and local artists to engage in dialogues related to art.”

As per her, though the lockdown has put a stop to a lot of artistic activities, it has not halted artistic inspiration or stopped artists from exploring creative nooks and corners of the present reality and lifestyle.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 6, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

