Ola rolls out Infinix Note 7 in Nepal

KATHMANDU: Infinix, a premium online-driven smartphone brand designed for the young generation has launched the much-anticipated Note 7 series.

The Infinix Note 7 comes with 48MP QuadCamera, capable of shooting high detailed picture even in low light, MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and 6.95- inch HD+ Infinity-O display, as per a media release. The Note 7 series with 4GB +128GB is available at Rs 21,990.

Infinix Note 7 is available in three mesmerising colour designs — Forest Green, Aether Black and Bolivia Blue with subtle patterns in the reflective glass. Ola Electronics Pvt Ltd, the newly appointed national distributor for Infinix, is excited to bring the latest variants of these phones in the Nepali market with the keen attention towards after-sales, the release adds.

The phone comes with a oneyear warranty for the handset and six months for battery and charger.

