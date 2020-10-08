Britain’s Prince William launches global environment prize

LONDON: Britain’s Prince William will on Thursday launch a multi-million-pound global prize aimed at solving some of the world’s greatest environmental problems.
The Earthshot Prize will award five one-million-pound ($1.29-million) prizes each year for the next 10 years under the categories of protecting and restoring nature, cleaner air, reviving oceans, waste-reduction and climate change.
Nominations open on Nov. 1 ahead of the first awards ceremony in the autumn next year.
William, grandson of Queen Elizabeth and second-in-line to the throne, said change was critical in the next decade to help protect and restore the environment.
“By 2030 we really hope to have made huge strides in fixing some of the biggest problems the Earth faces,” Prince William, 38, will tell BBC Radio when he is interviewed on Thursday with naturalist David Attenborough.
“I think that urgency with optimism really creates action. And so the Earthshot Prize is really about harnessing that optimism and that urgency to find solutions to some of the world’s greatest environmental problems.”
The British royal family have been vocal campaigners on a host of environmental issues, with William’s father Prince Charles speaking out for decades about the impact of climate change and the importance of conservation.
Kensington Palace said the prize drew its inspiration from U.S. President John F. Kennedy’s Moonshot, which it said since the 1969 moon landing was synonymous with ambitious and ground-breaking goals.
It said the prizes would provide at least 50 solutions to the world’s environmental problems by 2030.
The Earthshot Prize Council will be set up to decide on the winners with its members to include names from the environmental, philanthropic, business, sporting and entertainment worlds. They will be announced later on Thursday.
The project has more than 100 partners around the world who will submit nominations from Nov. 1, said the statement. The 2021 awards ceremony will take place in London and then in different cities around the world.
The Earthshot Prizes were first announced last December.
NEW YORK, OCTOBER 7 One of the most complete specimens of a T-Rex fossil in the world was sold for a record $31.8 million yesterday by Christie’s in New York, nearly quadrupling the previous highest price for a dinosaur at auction. The apex predator made mincemeat of Christie’s opening pri Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 7 The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has finally formed a talks team to address demands put forth by Dr Govinda KC, who has been staging fast-unto-death for the plast 24 days. Dr KC has been demanding reforms in the medical education sector. The education m Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 7 The government has allowed educational institutions to conduct exams for students of all levels by ensuring social distancing and other safety measures, enforced by federal, provincial and local levels, in examination centres. The decision was taken in the last Cabinet mee Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 7 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has started making preparations to conduct a farmers’ survey. Aiming at identifying the real farmers and conducting a study on the status of the farmers, the ministry has started preparations for the survey. T Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 7 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration today issued a circular to 264 local levels, directing them to commence construction of new buildings for upgradation of health facilities by mid-November. In response to a letter of the Ministry of Health and Pop Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 7 A non-government organisation, in association with USAID’s Tayar Nepal, organised a virtual inception workshop on Public Safety for Persons with Disability, recently. The virtual workshop was organised to discuss the types of materials that should be used in guideline, h Read More...
JHAPA, OCTOBER 7 Coronavirus infection has claimed a child in Mechi Provincial Hospital of Jhapa’s Bhadrapur. The infection was confirmed in a two-month-old child of Ward No 8 of Bhadrapur. Three hours after the child’s kin had received the body, it tested positive for the virus. The ba Read More...
DAMAULI, OCTOBER 7 A motorable bridge over the Trishuli River is at high risk due to frequent floods in the river, which has eroded land on the Devghat side in Devghat Rural Municipality in Tanahun. The bridge connects Bharatpur metropolis with Debghat Rural Municipality. Chairman of th Read More...