Twilight actor Boyce found dead at 30

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Gregory Tyree Boyce, best known for playing Tyler Crowley in the first Twilight film, was found dead in Las Vegas. He was 30.

According to the Las Vegas Medical Examiner’s office, Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were pronounced dead on May 13. The cause of death for either has not yet been disclosed.

Boyce and his 27-year-old girlfriend were found dead in their Las Vegas condo, reports eonline.com.
“Greg’s cousin woke up and noticed that Greg’s car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them,” the source said.

The source added that prior to his death Boyce was “really focussed and handling a lot of business”.
He had moved to Las Vegas to help his mother, the source said that the actor “would commute to LA for acting jobs and to see his daughter”.

Boyce turned 30 in December. In an Instagram post, he wrote: “At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let’s make the rest of these years your best!!”

He is survived by his 10-year-old daughter Alaya.

