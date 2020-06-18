World War II British forces’ sweetheart singer Vera Lynn dies aged 103

KATHMANDU: British singer, songwriter and entertainer Dame Vera Lynn, who became a voice of hope in Britain during World War II and was known as the Forces’ Sweetheart, has died at the age of 103.
In a statement, her family said, “The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103… Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family.”
During the World Ward II Lynn got crowds singing, smiling and crying with sentimental favourites such as We’ll Meet Again, and The White Cliffs of Dover. These songs gave voice to the hopes and fears about the conflict with Nazi Germany, writes Reuters.
In 2017, to mark her 100th birthday, a giant image of Lynn as a young woman was projected on to those white cliffs and a new album released.
In April, Queen Elizabeth used words from Lynn’s song to tell Britian, “We will meet again” and urged people to show resolve during the coronavirus lockdown, which brought her in headlines again, as per Reuters.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Dame Vera Lynn’s charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours. Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come.”
According to Reuters, Lynn was born Vera Welch on March 20, 1917 and was singing in working men’s clubs at the age of seven. She began radio broadcasts and singing with bands in the late 1930s. But it was her wartime songs that won her fame and led to British tanks trundling into battle with ‘Vera’ painted on their sides and more than 1,000 written offers of marriage from servicemen.
In 1941, she began a weekly radio broadcast from London called Sincerely Yours in which she relayed messages from British troops serving in all war theatres to their loved ones, Reuters writes.
Lynn’s biggest hit with a German title Auf Wiederseh’n Sweetheart came after the war and was backed by a soldiers’ chorus — it was sold more than 12 million copies worldwide and made Lynn the first British performer to top the US hit parade.
In 1975 Lynn was given the title of Dame of the British Empire.
She married Harry Lewis — a clarinet player, in 1941, who also became her manager.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 The State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives gave the government five days to forge consensus on the citizenship bill after Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa sought time for the same. Chair of SAGGC Shashi Shrestha told THT, “We wanted to p Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 Abolishes dedicated feeder, trunk line system Rate for charging electric vehicles fixed Nepal Electricity Regulatory Commission has released a new power tariff rate, according to which electricity will be provided free of cost to domestic customers with five ampere mete Read More...
MANCHESTER: Raheem Sterling scored the first goal of the Premier League's return to action after the coronavirus lockdown as Manchester City defeated Arsenal 3-0 behind closed doors at the Etihad stadium on Wednesday. The result means Liverpool, whose lead has been cut to 22 points by sec Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 Nepal Electricity Regulatory Commission has directed the Nepal Electricity Authority to study and submit a report on the provision of meter or sub-meter for tenants. While unveiling the new tariff rate today, the commission also directed the NEA to make arrangements for ensu Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 Ever since the death of a young Dalit man killed along with five friends, in what activists called a “caste-based massacre”, Nepalis have been taking to the streets to demand an end to a form of discrimination that remains rife years after it was outlawed. The protesters Read More...
NEW DELHI/BEIJING: India and China said they wanted peace but blamed each other on Wednesday after soldiers of the two sides savagely fought each other with nail-studded clubs and stones on their Himalayan border, killing at least 20 Indian troops. "We never provoke anyone," Indian Prime Mi Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 Three Nepali Congress lawmakers today registered a notice of attention at Operation Division of the House of Representatives, demanding that Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal provide full and accurate information to the lower House of the activities undertake Read More...
KATHMANDU: State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi spoke with Indian Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar over the phone regarding the recent border clashes, on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi noted that on the evening of Read More...