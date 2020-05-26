Tackling obesity as we are house-bound

NEW DELHI: The pandemic has contributed to an increase in obesity rates as weight loss programmes (which are often delivered in groups) and referred interventions such as surgery are being severely curtailed.
Importantly, the current crisis and the need for self-isolation is prompting many to rely on processed food with longer shelf life (instead of fresh produce) and canned food (with higher quantities of sodium). One might notice an increase in weight if this pattern of lifestyle persists for a longer period of time.
So what should a person do to stay healthy and make one stronger in these times? Dr Sharad Sharma, Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgeon, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi gives a few recommendations:
Proper nutrition and hydration vital
Those who consume a well-balanced diet are healthier and are able to build stronger immune system. A healthy diet limits the risk of chronic illnesses and infectious diseases.
Staying active
While the stay at home order has restricted our outdoor movements, it is important for people of all ages and abilities to be as active as possible.
In current times focussing on good health, food habits and maintaining some level of physical activity will go a long way in warding off obesity.
