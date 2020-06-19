Nepal | June 19, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Lifestyle > Travel > ‘Into the Wild’ bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns

‘Into the Wild’ bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns

Published: June 19, 2020 11:19 am On: Travel
Reuters
Share Now:

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA: “Into the Wild” bus is no longer in the wild.

Alaska officials on Thursday airlifted from a remote trail outside Denali National Park the wrecked bus made famous by the 1996 book and 2007 movie “Into the Wild,” removing an object that drew hundreds of fans and sightseers.

Too many people were putting themselves at risk trekking to the site where adventurer Christopher McCandless died of starvation in 1992, officials said.

“We encourage people to enjoy Alaska’s wild areas safely, and we understand the hold this bus has had on the popular imagination,” Alaska Natural Resources Commissioner Corri Feige said in a statement.

“However, this is an abandoned and deteriorating vehicle that was requiring dangerous and costly rescue efforts. More importantly, it was costing some visitors their lives,” Feige said.

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources and Alaska Army National Guard worked jointly to remove the 1940s-era bus.

Over the years, several people making pilgrimages to the bus became injured or stranded. Two drowned in river crossings. In April a stranded Brazilian tourist was evacuated, and in February five Italian tourists were rescued.

The local mayor called the bus removal “a big relief.”

“For public safety, we know it’s the right thing,” Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker told Reuters. “At the same time, it is part of our history and it does feel a little bittersweet to see a piece of our history go down the road.”

The bus was hauled to the trail about 60 years ago by a road crew, Walker said. ”It turned into a perilous attraction that needed to be addressed,” he said.

The ultimate fate of the dilapidated bus is unknown. The Department of Natural Resources statement said it is being kept in a “secure location” pending a decision about its disposal.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Beijing's daily cases drop, India's rise sharply

BEIJING: China's capital Beijing reported a decline in newly confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday as the city continued to press stricter measures to contain a new outbreak. A total of 158 people have been confirmed as infected since the new outbreak was detected last week at the Xinfad wholes Read More...

New coronavirus cases in New Zealand rattle public confidence

WELLINGTON: New Zealand recorded on Thursday its third new case of the coronavirus this week as quarantine breaches and other failures undermined public confidence days after it declared itself among the first countries in the world to be free of the virus. The new case is a man in his 60s who Read More...

Nepali Embassy, NRNA Thailand repatriate Nepali citizens back home

KATHMANDU: A total of 247 Nepalis stranded across Thailand were repatriated to Kathmandu through coordinated efforts between the Nepali Embassy and Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), Thailand. The Nepali citizens were brought back home in a chartered flight of Nepal Airlines (RA 4012), on We Read More...

Nepal may witness Ring of Fire during annular solar eclipse on June 21

KATHMANDU: People may witness the season's first 'Ring of Fire', the annular phase of solar eclipse, as far as weather permits, from Nepal, India, China, Pakistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Yemen, Oman, Taiwan and Guam -- on the 21st of June. NASA mapped the tr Read More...

Nepal's anti-graft body continues its sting operation

KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has continued its mission to carry out preventive measures against corruption regardless of the adverse situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The anti-graft body arrested five employees of Dillibazar-based Land Read More...

Nepal's Upper House adopts amendment bill, presidential seal of approval to authenticate amendment

KATHMANDU: Nepal's Upper House in the Federal Parliament, the National Assembly, has adopted the Constitution amendment bill for the implementation of the new map incorporating the territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani. On Thursday, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Read More...

Kazakhstan tightens COVID-19 restrictions, former president tests positive

ALMATY: Kazakhstan said on Thursday it would tighten coronavirus-related restrictions during the coming weekend and an aide said former President Nursultan Nazarbayev had tested positive for COVID-19. Shopping malls, markets and parks will be closed in big cities on June 20-21 and additional ho Read More...

Atlanta police officer charged with murder in shooting death of Rayshard Brooks

ATLANTA: An Atlanta police officer was charged on Wednesday with murder for the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks in a fast-food parking lot, while a fellow officer facing lesser charges has agreed to testify against his colleague. The death of Brooks - the latest in a long line of un Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times