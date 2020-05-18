Nepal | May 18, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Lifestyle > Travel > Tropical Bali looking to reopen to tourists in October

Tropical Bali looking to reopen to tourists in October

Published: May 18, 2020 7:47 pm On: Travel
reuters
Share Now:

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s tropical holiday island of Bali could reopen to tourists in October, thanks to its success in controlling the coronavirus outbreak, the government said on Friday.

As of Friday, Bali had reported 343 coronavirus cases and four deaths, a much lower fatality rate compared with 16,496 cases and 1,076 deaths in the whole archipelago.

READ ALSO:

If the infection curve continued to improve, the tourism ministry is looking to revitalise destinations and do promotional work for some parts of the country, including Bali, between June and October, Ni Wayan Giri Adnyani, secretary of the ministry, said in the statement.

Partial reopening of those areas, which also include the city of Yogyakarta and Riau islands province, may begin in October, she said.

Bali‘s economy depends largely on visitors. Its gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 1.14% on-year in January-March, compared with a 2.97% GDP expansion nationally.

Foreign tourist arrivals into Indonesia plunged more than 60% in March, compared to the year-earlier month, with Chinese arrivals sliding more than 97%.

 

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Brexit or breakup? None the wiser

Share Now:

The UK has clarified some of its objectives for leaving the bloc, and we can begin to get a sense of how the process will play out over the next few years.

Wives of detained lawyers appeal to Trump to press China on rights

Share Now:

Wives of human rights lawyers detained by China in a sweeping crackdown two years ago appealed in the US Congress on Thursday for President Donald Trump to press Beijing to free activists and end torture.

Mayhem rages in west Venezuela; Capriles blocked from UN trip

Share Now:

Mobs looted shops and fought security forces overnight in Venezuela’s restive western region, where three soldiers were being charged on Thursday with the fatal shooting of a man who was buying diapers for his baby, witnesses said.

PM to resign by May 24

Share Now:

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s Political Adviser Chakrapani Khanal told THT on Thursday that the PM planned to resign any day between May 22 and 24 after forging consensus with the Nepali Congress on matters related to the government’s policy and programmes and the new fiscal budget.

Trump denies asking Comey to drop probe, decries ‘witch hunt’

Share Now:

President Donald Trump, striking a defiant tone on Thursday after days of political tumult, denied asking former FBI Director James Comey to drop a probe into his former national security adviser and decried a “witch hunt” against him.

Melamchi set to miss third deadline

Share Now:

The Melamchi Water Supply Project said that it was unlikely to meet the target of supplying water to Kathmandu Valley by October 2017, the third deadline for project completion.

Govt to develop four satellite cities

Share Now:

The government has decided to develop four new four satellite cities in as many cardinal directions of Kathmandu Valley.

Valley road network to be upgraded

Share Now:

The Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport is all set to upgrade the existing road network in Kathmandu Valley.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times