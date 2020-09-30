Protesters clash with police in India after late night cremation of gang rape victim

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: Protests erupted in several parts of India on Wednesday after the authorities had the body of a gang rape victim cremated at a ceremony her family said took place without their permission.
The 19-year-old victim from the Dalit community – the lowest rung of India‘s ancient caste system – was attacked and raped on Sept. 14 in a field near her home in Hathras district, 100 km (62-miles) from the capital, New Delhi, authorities said.
She died in hospital on Tuesday from injuries sustained during the attack. Police have arrested four men in connection with the rape.
The victim’s brother told Reuters neither police nor government officials had sought the permission of the family to perform the funerary rite for the victim in her native village in Uttar Pradesh state at about 2 a.m. (0730 GMT) on Wednesday.
“We begged the authorities and police that we wanted to perform the funerary rite in the morning, but they did not listen to us and the rite was performed by them,” he said.
“We were put behind the barricades they formed using the police force. We could not even see the face of our dead sister.”
Praveen Kumar Laxar, a district magistrate, denied that the cremation had taken place without the family’s permission: “With their consent only was she cremated. Her family members were present there. To make this allegation is absolutely wrong.”
The victim and her brother are not being identified due to laws against naming victims of sexual violence.
Police and government officials in the woman’s home district did not respond to requests for comment.
The rape has caused outrage in India, where violence against women and those of lower castes is endemic. The victim’s brother said the accused men were all members of an upper caste in the village.
Uttar Pradesh, which is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, ranks as the most unsafe state for women in the country.
Protesters in the Uttar Pradesh city of Hathras were met by police who charged them with batons, a witness said.
Angry protesters, many wearing masks to ward off the novel coronavirus, scuffled with police in New Delhi.
“I’m here to show the UP government, and people that are ignorant towards caste-based privilege and caste-based violence, that enough is enough,” said 26-year-old Shambhavi, as she and dozens of protesters chanted anti-government slogans in the centre of the capital.
In Kolkata, protesters burned a big picture of Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh who is also a hardline Hindu priest.
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur overcame visitors Chelsea 5-4 in a penalty shootout to progress in the League Cup following a 1-1 home draw in their fourth round clash on Tuesday. Chelsea appeared to be heading into the quarter-finals thanks to a 19th-minute strike from Timo Werner but Erik Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 The Central Investigation Bureau said it had no jurisdiction to arrest owners of 25 suspicious companies over illegal networking business. Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection had written a letter to the CIB around a week ago, requesting it to arrest Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 The Women and Social Welfare Committee of the House of Representatives has directed the Social Welfare Council to nullify the non-government organisations that fail to renew their registration under the prevailing law. At a meeting held with office-bearers of the SWC he Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 The Supreme Court has issued a show cause notice to Beema Samiti and the government, asking them to furnish reason for requiring people to submit citizenship certificates for COVID-19 insurance coverage. A single bench of Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut issued the order Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 Thirteen years after the implementation of the Right to Information Act-2020, some government offices have yet to designate their information officers. According to the National Information Commission, 29 offices have been running without information officers. NIC Chief Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 United Nations honoured UN peacekeepers, including Nepali nationals in South Sudan, during a function held here today. “I’m very proud to be a part of United Nations Mission in South Sudan,” said Captain Chunadevi Paudel, a peacekeeper from Nepal, upon receivi Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 Local chapter of global women’s rights movement, She Decides Nepal, will mark International Safe Abortion Day with an ‘Open House’ event tomorrow to raise awareness on abortion rights. The event will aim to create a safe space for young people to come together and Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 29 Traffic police have intensified action against the vehicles violating the odd-even rule, which is being enforced in Kathmandu valley. Chief district officers of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur had lifted the complete lockdown on September 10, allowing businesses to op Read More...