Skanda Gautam

POKHARA, NOVEMBER 1

Golden sunlight illuminates Mt Machhapuchchhre which is reflected on the Phewa lake in Pokhara, on Sunday.

Machhapuchhre also known as Mt Fishtail is situated in the Annapurna massif of Gandaki Province. The Mountain has never been climbed to its summit as no permit has ben issued after the only confirmed attemt in 1957 by a British team.

The reflection of Machhapuchhre on the Phewa Lake, a freshwater lake in Pokhara brings about a serene feeling among the visitors.

Photos by Skanda Gautam for The Himalayan Times

