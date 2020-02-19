Nepal | February 19, 2020
Published: February 19, 2020
REUTERS
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, smokes marijuana at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple ahead of the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
