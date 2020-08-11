A picture says it all: Wedded during pandemic

KATHMANDU: Rhea Chakraborty, Bollywood actress and girlfriend of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has moved a fresh plea in the Supreme Court, complaining that the media trial is unfairly and urging the top court to not make her scapegoat of political agenda. According to IANS, she urged the top cour Read More...
BAJURA: The swelling of Budhiganga river induced by incessant downpour has swept away the bailey bridge along the Sanfe-Martadi road-section, on Sunday. Following the damage to the bridge, the connection to district headquarters Martadi has been lost as vehicular movement has halted. Simil Read More...
KATHMANDU: American rapper Azealia Banks has worried her fans as she posted a series of disturbing messages on her Instagram story saying she will end her "tenure on earth soon" on August 9. "Yea, I think I'm done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with Read More...
KATHMANDU: American TV personality Simon Cowell, who underwent surgery to repair his broken back following an electric bike accident, has shared advice on safely using an electric bicycle. Taking to his Twitter, the 60-year-old star wrote, "Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, r Read More...
DUBAI: This year's Indian Premier League (IPL) will take place between Sept. 19 and Nov. 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the Indian cricket board (BCCI) received government clearance, the Twenty20 league's chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed on Monday. The league was originally schedule Read More...
POKHARA: Police arrested two persons in possession of a huge cache of illegal drugs from Shivatole in Pokhara-10 on Monday. Acting on a tip off, a police team deployed from Rambazaar Police Post apprehended Jeet Bahadur BK, 20, of Harinas Rural Municipality-4 in Syangja district and Rohit Gha Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Cabinet meeting held today decided to resume flight operations from September 1. Citing the worsening situation due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Cabinet postponed the resumption of domestic and international flights. Earlier on July 20, while anno Read More...
COLOGNE: Manchester United were forced to dig deep to reach the Europa League semi-finals as Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes converted a 95th-minute penalty to secure a 1-0 win over a stubborn FC Copenhagen side after extra time on Monday. United, who won Europe's second-tier comp Read More...