A sleeping Kathmandu City

Published: May 18, 2020
Rajesh Gurung
As the nation reels under the increasing impact of COVID-19 transmission, the once crowded city has become dormant with little to no movement of livelihood, as seen on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo: Rajesh Gurung/ THT

