A sleeping Kathmandu City

As the nation reels under the increasing impact of COVID-19 transmission, the once crowded city has become dormant with little to no movement of livelihood, as seen on Monday, May 18, 2020. Photo: Rajesh Gurung/ THT
India’s environment minister died on Thursday, depriving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of a key figure as it considers whether to approve the country’s first genetically modified food crop.
The Supreme Court for the third time has put off final hearing scheduled today on the writ petition filed by Nawaraj Silwal, DIG of Nepal Police, on April 11 challenging the appointment of Prakash Aryal as the chief of Nepal Police.
Authorities have documented more than 300,000 children migrating alone worldwide over a two-year period, marking a dramatic escalation of a trend that has forced many young refugees into slavery and prostitution, the UN children’s agency said Wednesday.