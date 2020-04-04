Nepal | April 04, 2020
Aarati ritual in Pashupatinath Temple amid lockdown
Aarati ritual in Pashupatinath Temple amid lockdown
Published: April 04, 2020 10:58 pm On:
Skanda Gautam
A priest performs the religious evening Aarati ritual inside the deserted Pashupatinath Temple on the twelveth day of the government imposed nationwide lockdown, in Kathmandu, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
