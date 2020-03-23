Nepal | March 23, 2020
Anxious wait!
Published: March 23, 2020
People sit on top of empty cooking gas cylinders, waiting to buy the gas, amid fears of scarcity due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kathmandu, Nepal March 23, 2020. Photo: Reuters
