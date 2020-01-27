Artists at work

Prakash Dahal

Artists working at an Art Creation Workshop on the occasion of “Sahid Saptaha” at Sahid Smarak Park, Hetauda, on Monday, January 27, 2019. President Bidya Devi Bhandari will unveil the statues of the advocates of democracy – Pushpa Lal Shrestha, BP Koirala, Ganesh Man Singh, Manmohan Adhikari at the park on Tuesday. The workshop, inclusive of 10 artists, concludes till tomorrow. Photo: Prakash Dahal/THT

