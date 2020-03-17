Nepal | March 17, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Multimedia > Photo Gallery > Better safe than sorry: Sajha Yatayat takes measures against COVID-19

Better safe than sorry: Sajha Yatayat takes measures against COVID-19

Published: March 17, 2020 3:36 pm On: Photo Gallery
Skanda Gautam

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times