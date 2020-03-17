Nepal | March 17, 2020
Better safe than sorry: Sajha Yatayat takes measures against COVID-19
Better safe than sorry: Sajha Yatayat takes measures against COVID-19
Published: March 17, 2020 3:36 pm On:
Skanda Gautam
A security guard disinfects a Sajha Yatayat public transportation bus amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus outbreak, in Lalitpur, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
