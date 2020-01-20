Nepal | January 20, 2020
The Himalayan Times
Multimedia
Photo Gallery
Booted!
Booted!
Published: January 20, 2020
THT Online
In this picture, a traffic police personnel is seen clamping the wheel of a Nepal Police vehicle (Na 1 Jha 1425) for breaching traffic rules, in Anamnagar, Kathmandu, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Photo: Sujan Dhungana/THT
Photo: Sujan Dhungana/THT
