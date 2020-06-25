BAJURA: In the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Dr Govinda KC has reached Kolti in Bajura to provide free treatment and medical care to patients kept in isolation. He will reportedly travel to Karnali Province from here. According to Chief of Kolti Primary Health Centre, Dr Raju Raj Joshi, Dr KC exami Read More...
HETAUDA: Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel assured that coordination among federal, provincial and local governments will be facilitated in development works. Inaugurating the seventh municipal meeting in Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City, on Wednesday, the chief minister stated that coo
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government's response to the health crisis. As of today, 193,194 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 283,696 Rapid Diagn
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City has presented its budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2077-78 BS. The budget was announced by deputy mayor of the metropolis, Hari Prabha Khadgi, amid the seventh convention of the municipal assembly held in Kathmandu, on Wednesday. A budget of NRs 16.42
KATHMANDU, JUNE 24 The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today decided to put the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (Third Amendment) Bill on hold after the bill's provision to allow the constitutional watchdog to investigate the private sector drew flak. NCP Spokespers
SAO PAULO: Oxford University this weekend started human clinical trials for a potential coronavirus vaccine in Brazil, sponsor Lemann Foundation said in a statement late on Monday. Trials will count on 2,000 health workers volunteers in Sao Paulo and 1,000 people in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil's he
LONDON: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero will fly to Barcelona to have a specialist look at his knee after he picked up an injury in Monday's 5-0 win over Burnley, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Aguero was fouled in the box by Burnley defender Ben Mee and the Argentina internationa
LONDON: When Liverpool finally get their hands on the league title again after a 30-year wait, the COVID-19 crisis has ensured the celebrations are going to look a lot different to the joyous scenes that greeted their last success. Regardless of whether they eventually win it at home or away, the