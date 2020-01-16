Nepal | January 16, 2020
Bull-taming festival in India
Bull-taming festival in India
Published: January 16, 2020 10:12 pm On:
Villagers try to control a bull during a bull-taming festival, which is part of south India’s harvest festival of Pongal, on the outskirts of Madurai town, in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, India, January 16, 2020. Photo: Reuters
