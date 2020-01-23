Nepal | January 23, 2020
Celebrating APF Day in Kathmandu
Celebrating APF Day in Kathmandu
Published: January 23, 2020 6:55 pm On:
Skanda Gautam
Nepalis Armed Police Force (APF) personnel are silhouetted during a march past held to mark Armed Police Force Day at APF headquarters in Kathmandu, on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT
